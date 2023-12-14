Rib Mountain takes next step towards a Chipotle and Chick-fil-A

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rib Mountain Plan Commission convened to deliberate significant advancements that could reshape the local landscape.

On the agenda were discussions revolving around the potential introduction of two high-demand fast-food establishments and a cherished regional grocery store. On Dec. 13, the Commission decided to progress with the potential development of a Chipotle and a Chick-fil-A.

The proposed locations for both Chick-fil-A and Chipotle are near the intersection of Tulip Lane and Lilac Avenue. They would be situated between Briq’s Soft Serve and Kwik Trip on Rib Mountain Drive, directly across from Starbucks and Texas Roadhouse. These establishments might just be the tip of the iceberg in terms of forthcoming developments.

Jared Grande, the Rib Mountain Community Development Director, shed light on the envisioned phased approach.

“The idea here, I believe, is going to be broken down into two if not three phases here. So, phase one would focus on the south lot, accommodating Chick-fil-A and Chipotle,” Grande said. “Phase two/three would be on the north side, which applies to buildings to the North. [They would] have come at a future date.”

The potential addition of these businesses could promise to contribute to the already thriving Rib Mountain food and shopping district.

Tom Radenz, Senior Consultant at REI Engineering, shared some insights.

“They [Chipotle] get about 300 average customers per day, operating from 11 am to about 10 pm. They employ about seven to 10 employees per shift,” Radenz said.

However, not everyone in Rib Mountain shares the enthusiasm for these potential developments. One man who wished to remain anonymous expressed concerns about increased traffic congestion at the meeting.

“It’ll be just like across the street at Starbucks in Texas Roadhouse, where you can’t get in and out of the driveway. The cars are stuck up in the street. The residents of Rib Mountain don’t need all this stuff,” he said.

The Committee’s discussions extended beyond fast food, delving into a pre-application for the Woodman’s grocery store. The proposed food market would span 239,000 square feet, encompassing a gas station, car wash, and over 600 parking spots.

The applications for Chick-fil-A and Chipotle will move forward to the entire Village Board later in December. The situation surrounding Woodman’s will continue to evolve.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.