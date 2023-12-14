News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Rib Mountain takes next step towards a Chipotle and Chick-fil-A

Rib Mountain planning to bring in new businesses
By Sloane Wick
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rib Mountain Plan Commission convened to deliberate significant advancements that could reshape the local landscape.

On the agenda were discussions revolving around the potential introduction of two high-demand fast-food establishments and a cherished regional grocery store. On Dec. 13, the Commission decided to progress with the potential development of a Chipotle and a Chick-fil-A.

The proposed locations for both Chick-fil-A and Chipotle are near the intersection of Tulip Lane and Lilac Avenue. They would be situated between Briq’s Soft Serve and Kwik Trip on Rib Mountain Drive, directly across from Starbucks and Texas Roadhouse. These establishments might just be the tip of the iceberg in terms of forthcoming developments.

Jared Grande, the Rib Mountain Community Development Director, shed light on the envisioned phased approach.

“The idea here, I believe, is going to be broken down into two if not three phases here. So, phase one would focus on the south lot, accommodating Chick-fil-A and Chipotle,” Grande said. “Phase two/three would be on the north side, which applies to buildings to the North. [They would] have come at a future date.”

The potential addition of these businesses could promise to contribute to the already thriving Rib Mountain food and shopping district.

Tom Radenz, Senior Consultant at REI Engineering, shared some insights.

“They [Chipotle] get about 300 average customers per day, operating from 11 am to about 10 pm. They employ about seven to 10 employees per shift,” Radenz said.

However, not everyone in Rib Mountain shares the enthusiasm for these potential developments. One man who wished to remain anonymous expressed concerns about increased traffic congestion at the meeting.

“It’ll be just like across the street at Starbucks in Texas Roadhouse, where you can’t get in and out of the driveway. The cars are stuck up in the street. The residents of Rib Mountain don’t need all this stuff,” he said.

The Committee’s discussions extended beyond fast food, delving into a pre-application for the Woodman’s grocery store. The proposed food market would span 239,000 square feet, encompassing a gas station, car wash, and over 600 parking spots.

The applications for Chick-fil-A and Chipotle will move forward to the entire Village Board later in December. The situation surrounding Woodman’s will continue to evolve.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big
Dash cam still from Oct. of elk spotted in Kronenwetter
Male elk spotted this fall in central Wisconsin, hit and killed in Illinois
Documents filed with the Village of Rib Mountain in Dec. 2023 include renderings for a...
Woodman’s considering Rib Mountain location
Crandon Int'l Raceway
Crandon International Raceway announces 2024 event schedule
Stevens Point "Name the Plow" winners.
Stevens Point announces its “Name the Plow” winners

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with reporters in the state Capitol, Oct. 17, 2023, in...
State Building Commission announces $589M in statewide improvement projects
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Indiana Pacers' Buddy Hield during the first...
Giannis sets franchise record, career-high with 64 points in win over Indiana
University of Wisconsin regents back GOP deal for funding in exchange for limiting diversity efforts
Both Karter Butt and Keagan Jirschele were named first-team All-State by the Associated Press.
Butt, Jirschele named AP first-team All-State