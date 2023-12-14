News and First Alert Weather App
Plover man reaches plea deal in child sexual abuse material case

Previous Coverage: Portage Co. man pleads not guilty to 32 felony charges to possessing child pornography
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 27-year-old man has pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing child pornography. Corbyn Lorbiecki agreed to the terms of the plea deal Thursday in Portage County Circuit Court.

In exchange for the plea, 28 similar counts were dismissed but will be considered during his sentencing hearing.

Lorbiecki was initially charged with the child sex abuse material case in August.

According to a criminal complaint, on or around July 18, Lorbiecki possessed videos of a person engaging in sexually explicit conduct and did so while having reasonable knowledge that the person was under the age of 18.

In the complaint, on July 13, Plover police stated that they received reports of suspected child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, being stored on a cloud account associated with Lorbiecki. On July 17, police were able to search through the contents of the cloud account and in a file folder found 269 videos, many of which contained suspected child sex abuse material

Police were able to confirm the material belonged to Lorbiecki through “selfie” images he took that were also stored on the account. The phone located on Lorbiecki at the time of his arrest also matched the information given in the original child sex abuse material report.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced March 11.

