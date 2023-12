WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Once Upon a Child is now open in Rib Mountain. The store had a grand opening on Thursday. The store sells used children’s clothing, furniture and toys.

It’s located next to Bath and Body Works. The address is 226562 Rib Mountain Dr.

The first 25 customers on Thursday morning received a $25 coupon.

