Officials responding to standoff in Wisconsin Rapids, area on lockdown

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department has reported that there is a standoff in the area of 7th Ave N and Fremont St. in Wisconsin Rapids.

Officials are currently responding to a standoff in Wisconsin Rapids. (WSAW)

People need to stay away from the areas of 7th Ave N. and High St. to 10th Ave N and High St. down to 10th Ave N and Fremont St. to 7th Ave N and Fremont St. The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department said anyone who lives in that area needs to remain in their homes.

People are asked to avoid the area as the person involved is considered to be armed and dangerous. The Sheriff’s Department said the suspect is wanted by Marathon County for shooting at a Deputy during a vehicle pursuit.

