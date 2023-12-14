A new Regional Forensic Science Center could be coming to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The potential Regional Forensic Science Center would be a game changer for this part of the state. It would not only provide educational opportunities on campus, but life-saving research.

The new Forensic Center would be located at Northcentral Technical College. Right now, there are four main autopsy providers in the state located in Dane, Milwaukee, Fond Du Lac, and Brown counties.

“[They are] looking to make an impact,” said Wausau Public Information and Communications Coordinator Sarah Severson. “Whether that’s educating our next generation of workforce, whether that be the medical field, forensic pathologists, law enforcement, and legal professionals — transforming lives by increasing the availability for tissue donation, right here in Marathon County in Northern Wisconsin.”

Marathon County will need to come up with $14.8 million to build it. Since 2017, the Regional Task Force has been working to identify the issues this facility should address. Taking input from law enforcement, medical examiners, and lawmakers.

“I think it will give law enforcement the experience of maybe being part of an autopsy, or have some type of training. What occurs and whether you need an autopsy or not,” said Craig McEwen, Regional Forensic Science Center Task Force Chairman.

“Furthering medical research here in our community, enabling tissue donation in some of those types of things. and so that really takes this facility to the next level,” Severson added.

Having this Forensic Center will expedite crime-solving by having a state-of-the-art facility in our backyard.

“So they can go from the crime scene to the autopsy center, and they’ll have control of the body. they’ll have control of all the evidence and that’s very important,” said McEwen.

The potential new center would add at least five new jobs. It still needs to be approved by the county board and that meeting is on Thursday. If things move forward, the project would be potentially in the works by sometime in 2025.

