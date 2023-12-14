Lt. Gov Rodriguez stops in central Wisconsin to help support small businesses

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - In Merrill, Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez made stops at several small businesses on Wednesday to promote shopping at local stores.

It’s all part of the ‘Shop Small, Shop Local’ campaign. Gov. Tony Evers is making small businesses a priority in the state budget. The two started the ‘Main Street Bounce Back Grant’ which goes toward small, local businesses that are recently opening or expanding.

Merrill has the youngest recipient of the grant at just 18 years old.

“These are your neighbors who own these small businesses,” Lt. Gov. Rodriguez said. “That’s what you’re spending your money on. You’re making sure these owners can put their kid in ballet lessons — that they can pay for soccer. That’s what your dollars are going for, those dollars stay local.”

She said these small businesses are the hearts of our communities, and Gov. Evers will continue to help keep them running.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.