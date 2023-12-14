News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Lt. Gov Rodriguez stops in central Wisconsin to help support small businesses

Shop Small Shop Local campaign
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - In Merrill, Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez made stops at several small businesses on Wednesday to promote shopping at local stores.

It’s all part of the ‘Shop Small, Shop Local’ campaign. Gov. Tony Evers is making small businesses a priority in the state budget. The two started the ‘Main Street Bounce Back Grant’ which goes toward small, local businesses that are recently opening or expanding.

Merrill has the youngest recipient of the grant at just 18 years old.

“These are your neighbors who own these small businesses,” Lt. Gov. Rodriguez said. “That’s what you’re spending your money on. You’re making sure these owners can put their kid in ballet lessons — that they can pay for soccer. That’s what your dollars are going for, those dollars stay local.”

She said these small businesses are the hearts of our communities, and Gov. Evers will continue to help keep them running.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Documents filed with the Village of Rib Mountain in Dec. 2023 include renderings for a...
Woodman’s considering Rib Mountain location
Crandon Int'l Raceway
Crandon International Raceway announces 2024 event schedule
Stevens Point "Name the Plow" winners.
Stevens Point announces its “Name the Plow” winners
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Firefighters save frightened dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior
Mya (left) and Lexie (right) are the Eagles' top-two leading scorers, both with points per...
Hello, My Name Is: Lexie Dernbach and Mya Dernbach

Latest News

University of Wisconsin regents back GOP deal for funding in exchange for limiting diversity efforts
3 Regents changed their vote Wednesday which ended up 11 for and 6 against
UW Board of Regents vote to approve funding deal
The center aims to revolutionize death investigations, support grieving families, and enable...
Regional forensic science center could be game changer for our area
Always update your devices and connect to a trusted wifi connection to ensure safety
Inform Consumers Act protecting online shoppers from scams
The organization is about halfway to meeting it's $100K goal from red kettles this season
Wausau Salvation Army needs more bell ringers to reach fundraising goal