News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

LISTEN: Love learning through difficulty, shifting gears to Sunday

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Jordan Love’s performance Monday against the Giants certainly didn’t measure up to the games he played prior against Kansas City and Detroit. It’s a fact Love has admitted to himself.

“It wasn’t my best game so far…wasn’t going right,” said Love. “I just kept telling myself move on, onto the next play, keep that positive mindset that I’m going to make the next play.”

The night started poorly for Love, fumbling and throwing an interception in the first half. However, with Green Bay down 11 late, Love rallied the Packers to regain the lead with under two minutes to go in the game, something the team never was able to do in games earlier in the season when faced with similar situations.

“Throughout all those reps we’ve had, those close games where we haven’t been able to pull it off,” said Love. “We have been able to learn and grow and focus on those little details right there and how critical every play becomes at the end of the game.”

Of course, in totality, the game Monday could’ve been viewed as a step back. After all, Green Bay ended up losing the game on a last-second New York field goal. However, as has been the case all season long, Love looked at the experience as another chance to grow.

“That’s something that I’m trying to work on…I have to be locked in and telling myself, to move on to the next play,” said Love. “Don’t get frustrated with some of the turnovers I had and overthinking things, just telling myself to forget about it, move on.”

That’s the mentality for Love and the rest of the offense as they hope to turn the page against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

“Every week, there’s going to be things that aren’t going that’s not going ot be perfect,” said Love. “Obviously, you want to go out there and play your best. I think it’s about how you respond. How you move on to the next play, move on to the next play. And it’s all about what we do this week.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Documents filed with the Village of Rib Mountain in Dec. 2023 include renderings for a...
Woodman’s considering Rib Mountain location
Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big
Crandon Int'l Raceway
Crandon International Raceway announces 2024 event schedule
Dash cam still from Oct. of elk spotted in Kronenwetter
Male elk spotted this fall in central Wisconsin, hit and killed in Illinois
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Firefighters save frightened dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior

Latest News

UWSP freshman Seth Miron (#2) defending North Central sophomore Carrington McNeal (#3).
HIGHLIGHTS: UW-Stevens Point men’s basketball picks up win over North Central
Central Wisconsin Storm's Tristan Wicklund celebrates scoring a go-ahead goal in the third...
HIGHLIGHTS: Hoops and hockey fill Tuesday night’s prep action
High school sports
High school sports
UW-Stevens Point vs. North Central University
UW-Stevens Point vs. North Central University