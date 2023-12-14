LISTEN: Love learning through difficulty, shifting gears to Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Jordan Love’s performance Monday against the Giants certainly didn’t measure up to the games he played prior against Kansas City and Detroit. It’s a fact Love has admitted to himself.

“It wasn’t my best game so far…wasn’t going right,” said Love. “I just kept telling myself move on, onto the next play, keep that positive mindset that I’m going to make the next play.”

The night started poorly for Love, fumbling and throwing an interception in the first half. However, with Green Bay down 11 late, Love rallied the Packers to regain the lead with under two minutes to go in the game, something the team never was able to do in games earlier in the season when faced with similar situations.

“Throughout all those reps we’ve had, those close games where we haven’t been able to pull it off,” said Love. “We have been able to learn and grow and focus on those little details right there and how critical every play becomes at the end of the game.”

Of course, in totality, the game Monday could’ve been viewed as a step back. After all, Green Bay ended up losing the game on a last-second New York field goal. However, as has been the case all season long, Love looked at the experience as another chance to grow.

“That’s something that I’m trying to work on…I have to be locked in and telling myself, to move on to the next play,” said Love. “Don’t get frustrated with some of the turnovers I had and overthinking things, just telling myself to forget about it, move on.”

That’s the mentality for Love and the rest of the offense as they hope to turn the page against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

“Every week, there’s going to be things that aren’t going that’s not going ot be perfect,” said Love. “Obviously, you want to go out there and play your best. I think it’s about how you respond. How you move on to the next play, move on to the next play. And it’s all about what we do this week.”

