Limited tickets remain for ‘Beetlejuice’ show at Overture

Limited Tickets for Beetlejuice in Madison
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Broadway production of Beetlejuice the Musical is coming to Wisconsin next month.

Only limited tickets remain for the stop at the Overture Center. The show is Jan. 9-14. Click here to buy tickets on the Overture’s website.

The musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz-- A strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

The show will also be in Chicago May 21-26.

