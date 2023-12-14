News and First Alert Weather App
Irregular sleep could be linked to higher risk of dementia

Getting Sleep
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(CBS) - Erratic sleep behaviors could be linked to a higher risk of dementia, according to new research.

A new study out of Australia followed more than 88,000 people in the U.K. and found that those with the most irregular sleep patterns were 53% more likely to develop dementia compared to people with more regular sleep patterns.

Regular sleep is how consistent you are about going to sleep and waking up at the same time each day, not the number of hours you sleep a night. The researchers said sleep education and behavior therapies can improve irregular sleep patterns.

