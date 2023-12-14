Giannis sets franchise record, career-high with 64 points in win over Indiana

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Giannis Antetokounmpo etched his name into another piece of Milwaukee Bucks’ lore Wednesday, setting a new franchise record and career-high with 64 points as the Bucks topped the Pacers

In a rematch of the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals from Thursday, the Bucks and Pacers once again dialed up the tempo to start the game. The Bucks led the Pacers 36-33 after the first quarter, with Bobby Portis and Antetokounmpo adding the early offense for the Deer.

The second quarter saw the first milestone of the evening. Damian Lillard hit a wing three late in the second frame, moving him into a tie with Kyle Korver for most threes made in NBA history. Lillard would later eclipse Korver’s mark in the third quarter. Milwaukee would lead at halftime 70-63.

Both teams continued their torrid pace into the third quarter. Antetokounmpo continued to hammer the ball in the paint, but the Pacers continued to keep the foot on the gas to make it 101-94 heading into the fourth.

The fourth quarter started with some fireworks. As Antetokounmpo went up for a layup in the early stages of the quarter, he was fouled hard by Indiana’s Aaron Nesmith, starting a small scuffle. Nesmith and Bobby Portis were both issued technicals. Portis was later ejected for picking up his second technical.

The rest of the frame was all about Giannis. Antetokounmpo scored 26 points in the fourth quarter alone, in doing so, setting a new franchise record for points in a game with 64. The mark also gave Giannis his new career high for a game as well. The Bucks would hang on late to win 140-126.

Antetokounmpo’s 64 points came on 20-28 shooting (71%), while getting 24-32 from the free throw line. He also chipped in 14 rebounds and four steals. Lillard had 21 points in the win, a milestone night for him as well.

The Bucks are next in action Saturday, as they host Detroit. The game tips at 5:00 p.m.

