First Alert Weather: Warm for December, mix of rain & snow Friday & Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures will sit 15 to 20 degrees above average for this time of the year Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will rebound back to the 30s over the weekend. However, the cool down brings a yucky weather maker across the Northwoods and in portions of Central Wisconsin Friday into Saturday.

Pleasant and mild weather on tap for Thursday. Plan for sunny skies with highs above normal near the mid-40s for much of North Central Wisconsin. Areas south of HWY 29 may see highs running to the upper 40s. Southwest winds slightly breezy, gusting up to 15 mph.

Increasing clouds overnight into Friday morning. Low temperatures near 30 degrees. Cloudy skies expected Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures remain mild and above normal on Friday around the upper 30s to low 40s. Temperatures cool down Saturday and Sunday to the mid-30s. A cold front will bring our next weather maker to North Central Wisconsin from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Our weather maker will start across the Northwoods Friday morning as light scattered rain, then switching over to some snowfall Friday afternoon mostly north of HWY 8. A rain and snow mixture north of HWY 64. Some light scattered rain will be possible in parts of Central Wisconsin around HWY 29.

By Friday evening, snow continues to fall over the Northwoods either north of HWY 64 or HWY 8. Light scattered rain possible in Central Wisconsin.

Overnight into Saturday, temperatures begin to cool down closer to freezing point in Central Wisconsin. This is where we’ll start to see rain switching over to some snow, likely around the HWY 29 area. Snow up north continues but gradually becomes lighter and lighter Saturday morning.

After sunrise Saturday, snow over North Central Wisconsin likely to fall as scattered rain which clears up in time for the afternoon hours.

Impacts from this weather system will be slippery to snow covered roads over the Northwoods Friday into Saturday. Slippery stretches possible in Central Wisconsin. Most of the snow accumulations should remain up north, between a 1 to 3 inch snowfall range north of HWY 64. Accumulating mostly light rain for areas south of HWY 64, but it is possible to see a trace of snow. Snow will be wet and heavy, rather than powdery. Because of this, expect snow accumulations to compact together.

Cloudy skies continue Sunday with highs slightly cooler low to mid 30s. Mostly sunny skies return for the start of the following work week.

