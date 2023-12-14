First Alert Weather: Mild through late week, chance of messy weekend weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mild weather will be the theme for the remainder of the week in North Central Wisconsin. Clouds will make a return later Thursday night into Friday morning ahead of the next opportunity for precipitation in the region. Lots of clouds on Friday, with rain showers in the north for Friday afternoon into Friday night. Some wet snow could mix in at times in the far north Friday night and for Saturday morning in portions of the Northwoods. The rest of the region will have a gray sky on Saturday with chances of showers. Sunshine mixed with clouds for the new week. As has been the trend of late, a chilly Monday but milder as the week goes along.

Clear evening, increasing clouds overnight into Friday morning. (WSAW)

A clear sky into Thursday evening, with clouds increasing overnight into early Friday. Lows by morning on Friday are in the upper 20s to low 30s. Mainly cloudy wrapping up the work week on Friday with rain showers developing during the afternoon in the Northwoods, persisting into Friday night. Some wet snow may mix in at times, especially north of Highway 8 Friday night into Saturday morning.

Rain showers possible north Friday afternoon. (WSAW)

Rain showers, mixed with wet snow far north Friday evening. (WSAW)

Cloudy with some wet weather north Friday afternoon. (WSAW)

Staying overcast on Saturday, with a chance of morning rain/snow showers north, while a chance of showers in Central Wisconsin midday into the afternoon hours. Highs on Saturday are in the upper 30s. A mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. It is shaping up to be dry at Lambeau Field for the Packers game, with temps in the low to mid 40s.

Chance of showers Saturday while a mix of clouds & sun on Sunday. (WSAW)

Rain, mixed with wet snow at times north Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Rain, mixed with wet snow north Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Some sun & clouds for the Packers game Sunday. (WSAW)

Dry and chilly on Monday with a fair amount of sun. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday feature more clouds than sun with highs in the low 30s Tuesday, mid 30s Wednesday and next Thursday.

Above average temps leading up to Christmas. (WSAW)

