Comedian Jerry Seinfeld coming to Green Bay in April

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will perform at the Weidner Center in Green Bay next April, according to the Weidner’s website.

The Weidner says Seinfeld will perform his newest stand-up routine at The Weidner’s Cofrin Family Hall stage in Green Bay on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 7 pm. Tickets go on sale December 19.

In addition to his stand-up routines, the comedian is widely known for his sitcom, “Seinfeld,” created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, which aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998. He’s also the creator of the hit online series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

