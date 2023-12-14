News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld coming to Green Bay in April

Jerry Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfeld(DECC)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will perform at the Weidner Center in Green Bay next April, according to the Weidner’s website.

The Weidner says Seinfeld will perform his newest stand-up routine at The Weidner’s Cofrin Family Hall stage in Green Bay on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 7 pm. Tickets go on sale December 19.

In addition to his stand-up routines, the comedian is widely known for his sitcom, “Seinfeld,” created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, which aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998. He’s also the creator of the hit online series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big
Dash cam still from Oct. of elk spotted in Kronenwetter
Male elk spotted this fall in central Wisconsin, hit and killed in Illinois
Snowfall Potential
VIDEO First Alert Weather: A chance of a white Christmas in 2023, could come down to a chance of snow this weekend
Amazon, Target and Walmart have voluntarily stopped selling water beads after lawmakers and...
Amazon, Target and Walmart stop selling water beads
Rib Mountain planning to bring in new businesses
Rib Mountain takes next step towards a Chipotle and Chick-fil-A

Latest News

FILE - The Wisconsin Supreme Court listens to arguments at the Wisconsin state Capitol...
Wisconsin Supreme Court makes interim state court director permanent despite complaints
A good amount of sun for the rest of Thursday & mild. Rain, mixed with some snow Friday...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Vehicle fire on I-39 on Dec. 14
Cause of semi truck fire on I-39 under investigation
Vehicle fire reported Thursday morning on I-39
Vehicle fire reported Thursday morning on I-39