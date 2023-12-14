CANtastic is back! Help local food pantries and get creative

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - CANtastic is Back to “Help Hunger Take a Holiday.” Rhinelander Area Food Pantry or RAFP is looking for interested groups like churches, schools, businesses, and clubs to participate in the 2024 CANtastic event. Event organizers joined NewChannel 7 at 4 live to discuss how you can get involved.

You can form a team and design and build a structure out of food. Competing teams use canned and or boxed food to build their structure based on the 2024 theme: Help Hunger Take a Holiday (any holiday).

Team creations will be on display at the Rhinelander Walmart store for public viewing and voting and judged on criteria including creativity, use of color, etc. Prizes will be awarded for Judges’ Choice, People’s Choice and Most ‘cans’ Used Based on the theme. After being on display for two weeks, all food used in the structures will be donated to the RAFP for distribution to area families in need.

Build Day will be Saturday, February 17, 2024. Start now!!! Form and register you team with RAFP. Select your structure and determine needed materials (color, size, quantities, etc.). Obtain sponsors. Gather building material through donations, food drives and food discounts during the holidays.

A CANtastic sponsor will provide $100 ‘seed money’ to get your team started, if desired.

More information, guidance and registration forms are at rhinelanderareafoodpantry.org or at The Food Pantry, 726 Coon St, any week-day morning. You may, also, contact Guy Hansen at gch@newnorth.net or Bill Vancos at 715-360-0400 bvancos@yahoo.com.

