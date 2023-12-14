‘Buy now pay later’ What’s the catch?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 25% of Americans are still paying off holiday debt from last year. If that’s you, giving your credit card a break may sound appealing, but if you don’t have the money saved up, there’s another option to buy now and pay later.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said there’s still a catch to look out for if you decide to go that route.

Buy now pay later usually means paying installments over several weeks or even months. The option is similar to a loan but it can be interest-free. That might sound like a good deal, but it doesn’t offer the same federal protections as a credit card purchase.

Michelle Reinen with DATCP said while it may seem tedious, read all the information before you use this option. You know that blurb of really tiny letters that many of us are guilty of skipping over and hitting accept, think twice before you do that.

“We want everyone to be sure that they are reading the fine print of all of these agreements and don’t agree to this payment plan if you can’t agree to those terms and conditions,” said Michelle Reinen, Administrator, Division of Trade and Consumer Protection, DATCP.

Understand how the payment plan works, when you would need to make payment, and the consequences of failing to pay on time.

What’s going to happen to your previous payments? What’s going to happen to the product you’re trying to buy if you miss a payment or fall behind on it? You should know all these answers before you choose the ‘buy now pay later’ option.

Reinen said also remember to keep your budget in mind, and don’t be fooled, payment plan options can make what you want to buy seem cheap. However, they can all stack up at once and become overwhelming once the holidays are over.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.