Butt, Jirschele named AP first-team All-State

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar running back Karter Butt and Mosinee defensive back Keagan Jirschele found themselves on a list of Wisconsin’s elite Wednesday. Both players were named to the Associated Press first-team All-State team Wednesday, recognizing their outstanding seasons.

Butt was named first-team in the ‘All-purpose’ category. Butt eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark in all-purpose yards. The senior rushed for 1,945 yards and hauled in 101 receiving yards for the state-champion Wildcats. Butt finished his senior season with 37 touchdowns.

Jirschele was a unanimous selection for a first-team defensive back. The Mosinee senior led the entire state, regardless of division, in interceptions with 14. Jirschele took back two of those for touchdowns. He finished the year with 48 total tackles, five of which were for a loss.

Additionally, Stratford running back Koehler Kilty was named a second-team selection on offense in the all-purpose category. For a look at all the teams, visit here.

