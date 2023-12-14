News and First Alert Weather App
Bull on tracks at train station delays rail traffic outside New York

A bull on the loose was spotted running on the New Jersey Transit train tracks in Newark. (Source: WABC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A loose bull on the tracks at a New Jersey train station snarled rail traffic on Thursday.

The animal was off the tracks at Newark Penn Station by afternoon, New Jersey Transit said in a statement. The agency posted on X, formerly Twitter, a photo of the horned bovine standing on the tracks.

It’s unclear how the creature got there or if it’s yet been captured. Newark police said there were no injuries reported.

A bull stands on the tracks at Newark Penn Station, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Newark, N.J. A...
A bull stands on the tracks at Newark Penn Station, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Newark, N.J. A loose bull on the tracks at the New Jersey train station has snarled rail traffic. New Jersey Transit released a photo of the horned bovine apparently standing on the tracks at Newark Penn Station.(HONS | Courtesy of New Jersey Transit via AP)

New Jersey Transit referred questions to Newark police. A message seeking more information was left with the department.

The transit agency wrote that service is delayed up to 45 minutes between Newark and Penn Station New York because of “police activity.” The photo shows a ruddy brown bull with long dark-tipped horns standing just beneath the station’s platform.

