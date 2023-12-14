News and First Alert Weather App
Brewers announce 10-Packs and Flex Packs on sale now

Previous Coverage: Ticket packs are on sale now to watch top prospect Jackson Chourio who signed with the Brewers this offseason.
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Secure your seat to cheer on the Milwaukee Brewers during the 2024 season with the Brewers 10-Packs and Flex Packs on sale now.

These pack options allow fans to secure their 2024 tickets before they become available to the general public. Fans can enjoy a free 11th game with the purchase of a 10-Pack set plan. The free game can include any 2024 regular season home game, including the Home Opener on Tuesday, April 2 against the Minnesota Twins, and interleague series against the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, and World Series champion Texas Rangers. 

Fans who purchase a 10-Pack Plan can choose from one of three pre-set options – the Weekend Plan, the Friday Plan, or the Premier Plan. All 10-Pack set plans include priority seating locations, discounts on advanced-purchase parking, postseason ticket access (excluding the World Series), and feature savings of more than 20% off single-game prices. 

Fans seeking additional flexibility can choose one of four Flex Pack options. Select between two seating tiers and either a 12 or 24-pack of game ticket vouchers. Once a Flex Pack is purchased, fans will be able to select which games, the number of tickets needed, and pick out specific seats for each game, allowing for the ultimate flexibility. Up to four Flex Pack vouchers can be redeemed per game, with additional seats available for purchase. Flex Packs start as low as $300.

Fans who want to catch more of the action at American Family Field and increase their support for the Crew can upgrade their membership to become a 20-game Season Seat Holder. This program offers savings of up to 25% on tickets and exclusive benefits including 25% off concessions and merchandise during 25 select games, a limited-edition bobblehead, enrollment in the Season Seat Holder Rewards Program, full postseason ticket rights, and much more. 

To purchase a Ticket Plan, call 414-902-HITS (4487) or visit brewers.com/Tickets.

