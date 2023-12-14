News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Biden coming to Milwaukee next week for third visit to battleground Wisconsin this year

El presidente Joe Biden habla en la Casa Blanca en Washington el 6 de diciembre de 2023. ...
El presidente Joe Biden habla en la Casa Blanca en Washington el 6 de diciembre de 2023. (Foto AP /Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday, marking his third visit to the battleground state this year.

The White House announced Thursday that Biden plans to discuss his economic agenda while in Milwaukee. No other details about the trip, including where exactly he was going, were announced.

Biden was last in the state for a visit to Milwaukee in August. In February, he visited a Madison-area union training center.

Wisconsin is among the handful of critical states where Biden needs to persuade voters that his policies are having a positive impact on their lives by generating roughly $500 billion in corporate investments in factories and other facilities.

Biden has been to Wisconsin six times since he took office in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big
Dash cam still from Oct. of elk spotted in Kronenwetter
Male elk spotted this fall in central Wisconsin, hit and killed in Illinois
Snowfall Potential
VIDEO First Alert Weather: A chance of a white Christmas in 2023, could come down to a chance of snow this weekend
Amazon, Target and Walmart have voluntarily stopped selling water beads after lawmakers and...
Amazon, Target and Walmart stop selling water beads
Rib Mountain planning to bring in new businesses
Rib Mountain takes next step towards a Chipotle and Chick-fil-A