You have more protection from scammers when shopping online this holiday season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It seems every year more and more people are shopping online for their holiday gifts. As you’re stocking up, it’s important to keep online shopping safety in mind so you don’t fall victim to a scam.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is telling consumers about a new law designed to protect you on the internet.

This is the first Christmas holiday season the ‘Inform Consumers Act’ is in place. It’s a federal law required to let you know when a third-party seller is involved. It also deters criminals from selling stolen, counterfeit, or unsafe items through online marketplaces.

Online stores now are required to give shoppers a way to report things that may seem suspicious. That includes items that appear fake or counterfeit or receiving completely different items from what they ordered.

They also have to provide contact information for high-volume third-party sellers of new products.

“What we mean by that is the name, phone number, actual address, where they are located, so a consumer really knows who they are doing business with,” said DATCP Administrator Michelle Reinen.

To learn more about the protections offered by this law here is the link to the Federal Trade Commission’s website.

Another way to make sure you’re protected when shopping online is before you even start. Update your device to improve your digital security… and connect to a trusted internet source.

Avoid using public Wi-Fi hotspots to shop because they may not be secure, making you an easy target for scammers.

