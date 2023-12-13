VIDEO First Alert Weather: A chance of a white Christmas in 2023, could come down to a chance of snow this weekend

News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: A chance of a white Christmas in 2023, could come down to a chance of snow this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Mark Holley breaks down the next weather maker and the odds for a white Christmas.
A chance of a white Christmas in 2023
By Mark Holley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The weather pattern has been dry and mild the last few weeks. The current snow depth in Wausau on December 13th is 1″, and 2″ in Rhinelander.

Well above average temperatures are likely on Thursday and Friday. Temps could climb into the mid 40°s. The next weather maker does bring a chance of a rain/snow mix.

A weather system will track across the area late Friday into Saturday. The storm system could start off as rain, and then slowly change over to snow. The weather models on Tuesday had light to moderate snow, mainly along and south of Hwy 29. On Wednesday, the weather models moved the light to moderate snow, mainly north of Hwy 64. We will have to continue to monitor the forecast to see if the track of the snow will continue to be mainly north of Hwy 64.

The last brown Christmas was back in 2018. One inch or more of snow has to be on the ground at 7 am on Christmas morning. Historically speaking, Wausau has about 12% of a brown Christmas. Rhinelander has about 7% of a brown Christmas. Data in Rhinelander goes back to 1908, and in Wausau 1895.

Even if the Wausau area gets some snow this weekend. The mid-range weather pattern has a great chance of well above average temperatures. Temperatures could climb close to 40 degrees around the 20th of December.

