Understanding child abuse reports and what you can do

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two Wausau parents are scheduled to appear in court next week on child abuse charges. They’re accused of starving their daughter to the point of needing hospitalization.

On average, Marathon County Social Services says it receives 120 calls monthly. When they do have to keep investigating that report Marathon County Social Services Initial Assessment Child Protection Supervisor Stephanie Byer says it’s never the goal to break up family, but to keep them together. There is a process behind and that does involve a call.

“We would screen in or go out and assess, I would say about forty of the reports that come into our agency on a monthly basis,” she said.

When you call Marathon County you give them information, then the rest is up to them.

“Once a report comes into social services we have 24 hours to make a screen decision. We look at the information that is provided and if it rises to the level for an assessment on the family and at that point in time it would get assigned to a social worker,” said Byer.

Then, it’s the social worker’s job to understand that family and report back.

“We want to gather a full aspect of the family. We want to gather as much information as we can, so we meet with children, we meet with the parents, we meet with collateral sources, anybody that has information regarding the family to get a full picture of what’s actually going on,” said Byer.

Byer said it’s hard for her to say what “bad parenting” is, but she says if you have an instinct call.

“We don’t want people to wait. We want people to call with the information that they have. After hours if there is an emergency we would ask you to call your local law enforcement,” says Byer.

We spoke with the Wisconsin Department of Families and Children they say almost 65% of calls are for neglect. Screened-out calls for 2022 were just under 50,000 which is down about 200 from 2021.

Screened-out calls mean they didn’t reach the thresholds to investigate further. They also said some of these cases don’t need to be investigated any further because sometimes the parents just need financial help, but again Byer says call.

To report child abuse or neglect in Marathon County call the number 715-261-7556.

