ThedaCare announces the most popular baby names in 2023

NEENAH, Wis. (WSAW) - Two new names are at the top of the list for the most popular baby names this year. Data was collected for babies born at ThedaCare hospitals through Dec. 1.

Oliver was the most popular name for boys in 2023, replacing Henry. For girls, Lainey was most popular this year, replacing Evelyn.

BOYS (in order) GIRLS (in order) Oliver Lainey Liam and Benjamin (tie) Amelia, Lily/Liliana/Lillian and Olivia (tie) Maverick Emma Henry Norah/Nora and Madelyn/Madeline (tie) Levi Ava and Evelynn (tie)

In 2022, Henry was the top boy name among ThedaCare’s birthing locations, followed by Greyson (or Grayson), Liam, Oliver, and Levi.

In 2022 for girl names, Evelyn (or Evelin) was the most popular, with Charlotte, Ava, and Emma following. Fifth place was a tie between Rylee (or Riley), and Sophia.

Across the country, according to BabyCenter, there was a new top baby boy name for the first time in five years with Noah overtaking Liam for the number one spot. Liam is still in second place, though, and Oliver stayed in third place, the same ranking it held in 2022. This year’s top three baby girl names in the country are a repeat of last year’s, with Olivia, Emma, and Amelia hanging on to spots one, two, and three.

