Sheridan Worzalla helping community of Stevens Point through Giving Tree

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - We have been keeping you updated on the many ways you can help give back this holiday season, and Stevens Point and Sheridan Worzalla are once again helping the community there.

You’re probably familiar with their work manufacturing “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” but it’s their work in the community that’s also impressive. The book publisher is asking you to visit them this week at their headquarters on Jefferson Street. They are sponsoring six Stevens Point families, including 15 children this year, through the Operation Bootstrap Organization and The Salvation Army. It’s their fourth year of holding the Giving Tree.

“We pride ourselves in giving back, and you know, the holiday season should be a time of joy and giving, it’s great to see the organizations and team members stepping into help, and make sure that everybody has the holiday season that they deserve”, said Kendra Robinson, human resources program coordinator at Sheridan Worzalla.

Here’s how you can help. You can come to the Worzalla headquarters in Point. The company is requesting necessities like rice, applesauce, baby wipes, and shampoo. You can come into the lobby, grab a gift tag off the tree, grab a pen, sign your name, and lay your donations under the tree.

“The need for these items is so important because it helps family members and individuals in need and the Steven Point community, and it’s a great way for us to give back this holiday season”, Robinson said.

Here’s a perk of helping, if you donate, you will be entered to win book-themed prizes. The Sheridan Worzalla lobby is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you want to donate to the Giving Tree, you have a week to get those items under the tree.

Sheridan Worzalla Headquarters is located at 3535 Jefferson St, Stevens Point, WI.

