School District of Rhinelander, Oneida Co. Sheriff’s Office to host snowmobile safety courses in January

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the School District of Rhinelander Community Education Program are co-sponsoring two Wisconsin DNR-certified Snowmobile Safety Courses in January.

Dates and Times:

Option 1: Monday, Jan. 8, and Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 4-7 p.m.

Option 2: Monday, Jan. 15, and Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 4-7 p.m.

Location: The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office located at 2000 E. Winnebago St. in Rhinelander.

Students must be 12 years old to enroll. There is no maximum age. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. The fee for the course is $10 per participant. Payment is to be made at the first class via cash or check. Checks should be made out to “Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.”

Students are required to obtain a DNR customer ID number for this class. If the participant does not already have this number, contact the DNR at 1-888-936-7463 to obtain this number before registering.

To register for the Snowmobile Safety Course, complete the form on the School District of Rhinelander’s Community Education webpage here.

Contact Mike Cheslock at 715-365-9745 or email cheslmik@rhinelander.k12.wi.us if you have questions.

