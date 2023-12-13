Beef recipe ideas for holiday gatherings

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council shares tips and recipes for preparing beef roasts for the holidays.

Red Wine Pan Sauce:

Meanwhile prepare Red Wine Pan Sauce. Skim fat from pan drippings, reserving 1 tablespoon. Heat reserved 1 tablespoon fat in 3-quart saucepan over medium heat until hot. Add onion; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until tender. Meanwhile place roasting pan over medium heat; add wine. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until browned bits attached to pan are dissolved. Add wine mixture and broth to onion in saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook 12 to 13 minutes or until reduced by about 1/3 (about 1-1/3 cups). Reduce heat to low. Combine butter and flour in small bowl until smooth. Whisk into wine sauce; cook and stir 1 minute or until sauce is thickened.

Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 145°F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10 to 15°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)

Place roast, fat side up, in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef, not resting in fat or touching bone. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 350°F oven 1-3/4 to 2-1/4 hours for medium rare; 2-1/4 to 2-3/4 hours for medium doneness.

Heat 1/2 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet on medium-high heat until hot. Combine salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Press evenly onto all surfaces of beef Tenderloin Roast. Place roast in skillet; brown evenly. Remove roast from skillet.

Heat oven to 425°F. Place mushrooms and shallot into food processor; pulse on and off about 10 times until finely chopped. Do not over process. Heat remaining 1/2 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add mushrooms and shallot; cook 4 to 6 minutes until tender and all liquid is evaporated, stirring often. Add wine; cook 2 to 3 minutes until all liquid is evaporated. Stir in mustard, thyme, remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from skillet to medium bowl; cool. Cook’s Tip: Mushrooms and shallot may be finely chopped by hand.

Line rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and place in oven. Unfold pastry dough on lightly floured cutting board. Roll pastry out to 12 by 9-inch rectangle; lay dough with shortest edge toward you. Spread mushroom mixture onto pastry dough, leaving 1/2-inch border around edge of dough. Place roast in center of mushrooms. Fold pastry dough neatly around roast, stretching dough if necessary. Cut off excess pastry dough; press to seal overlapping edges. Remove baking sheet from oven and dust lightly with flour. Place pastry-wrapped roast, seam-side down, on baking sheet. Cut 4 (2-inch) vents in top of pastry. Cook’s Tip: Use any excess dough to decorate Wellington.