Portage County Board meets on code of conduct violations

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Board has decided the chair of the Land and Water Conservation Committee has violated a code of conduct.

David Peterson was found to have violated the code on multiple accounts on different occasions. Five different complaints have been filed against him, each requiring extensive review.

Tuesday’s meeting began at 1 p.m. and lasted more than five hours. The deliberation was exhausting for all who attended.

“When we have the complaints and once they are given to us, the information that we have to derive from each and every one of the complaints is only the information they wrote down,” said County Board Chair Al Haga.

“I think it was confusing for the committee,” Town of New Hope Supervisor Dr. Ray Reser said. “There were many, many decisions where they denied it for lack of evidence.”

The violations will be compiled for the board to review on January 9, when they are expected to make a suggestion for action.

