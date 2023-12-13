News and First Alert Weather App
Polar Express visits young patients at Marshfield Children’s Hospital

This is the 4th year of the event which began when patients couldn't have visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic
By Kassandra Sepeda and Tom Zurawski
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - As we get closer to Christmas, Santa took time out of his busy schedule to make a stop at the Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

Tuesday was the fourth annual Polar Express event which was signaled with a fun day full of hot chocolate, cookies, books, and a movie. Not to mention the man in red was on the move with his elves handing out presents to 20 young patients and their families.

Celebrating the holidays in the hospital isn’t ideal, but one mom says events like today help make the days a little brighter.

Kimberly Habeck, a mother of an oncology patient, said, “To have her siblings be able to be here- makes everything so much easier - it gives her a lot of energy and makes the treatment a little more bearable. In the six months since she’s been diagnosed, the staff here have kind of become family.”

“It’s really fun and exciting for us to see some kids that had a really rough morning, now are smiling and laughing with their family, and they’re getting that time with them,” Child Life Specialist at Marshfield Children’s Hospital McKenzie Tischauser said.

The Polar Express event began when the hospital couldn’t have visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic and the tradition has continued ever since.

