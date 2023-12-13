Marshfield Columbus Catholic announces capital campaign for $10M renovation

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Columbus Catholic Schools has launched a fundraising campaign to build a fieldhouse that will connect Columbus Catholic High/Middle School and Our Lady of Peace Intermediate School.

The estimated total cost is $10.5 million. To date, 17 local donors have pledged 75% toward the project, according to Angela Loucks, the director of marketing and communications.

The $10.5 million facility will include four full practice courts with portable bleachers, four classrooms to accommodate growing enrollment, a fitness center, batting cages, locker rooms, a referee room, a concession stand, storage, and bathrooms.

“With over 75% of our goal already accomplished, we are asking community stakeholders to help us raise the remainder,” said President of Columbus Catholic Schools, David Eaton.

He says the new facility would also ease demand on the high school gym, which houses the stage. The gym was built in 1952.

“As enrollment at CCS has expanded, we’ve started to experience a shortage of space, both for classrooms and extra-curricular activities,” said Eaton, President of Columbus Catholic Schools. “Being able to add four classrooms, along with facilities that would allow practices to end at 5 or 6 p.m. instead of 9 or 10 p.m., would be a huge benefit to our students.

To donate, call 715-387-1177 ext. 3314 or email mauritz.krisann@columbusdons.org. All donations are tax-deductible.

