Marathon County Sheriff’s Office gets initial approval for new boat

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Step one is complete for the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office’s request for a new piece of equipment. The Public Safety Committee unanimously approved nearly $50,000 and the Sheriff’s Office will know in a couple of days if they’ll be able to shop for a new rescue boat.

Currently, the office has to rely on the DNR because their current equipment can’t reach certain waters. This new boat would help get them across all waters in Marathon County.

“We’ve had a lot of navigable waters here in Wisconsin, and more,” said Marathon County Chief Deputy Bill Millhausen. “So right here in Marathon County, up rivers, things like that, sloughs that we can’t really gain access to with our normal Deep V patrol boat. So this vote will give us the opportunity to meet more of those needs.”

He said what the DNR uses is exactly what they’re looking for.

“We’ve also utilized the resources of the DNR wardens,” Millhausen said. “They’ve got a boat very much similar to the one that we’re looking to purchase, but their resources are stretched very thin as they cover a large area.”

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for $48,000. The Public Safety Committee was the first one to sign off, which they unanimously did during a vote on Tuesday. Now it moves on to the Human Resources, Finance, and Property Committee on Wednesday. Then to the full County Board on Thursday evening.

“It’s an 18-foot boat with a jet drive engine that’s going to give us the opportunity to enter into shallow waterways,” Millhausen explained.

The Sheriff’s Office said in many cases, they have to wait to get a boat when there may be an active rescue mission taking place and it delays their deployment. So they are eager to get this approved.

“Just all of the value that this boat will bring to us and bring to the citizens and the people who come and visit Marathon County for recreation. It’s gonna give us a safe and expedient way to access people in a time of need,” Millhausen said.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.