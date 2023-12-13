News and First Alert Weather App
Male elk spotted this fall in central Wisconsin, hit and killed in Illinois

Previous coverage: Male elk spotted roaming around Kronenwetter area
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces has confirmed an elk spotted near Knonenwetter in October has died.

Excitement grew this fall as numerous people reported seeing the elk in Marathon County. The Kronenwetter Police Department also captured the creature with squad dashcam video as it ran across the street.

The male elk was identified by its ear tag. It was hit and killed in southwest Joliet, Illinois on Wednesday evening. Illinois DNR informed Wisconsin DNR of the incident Thursday morning.

