Living River to perform Friday, Saturday in Wausau

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gospel band Living River has two upcoming performances this week in Wausau.

The band joined Sunrise 7 on Wednesday to preview the concert by singing ‘Silent Night’. Members Rich Beilke, Bryan Niemeyer, Jeff Gut and Perry de Jong have been together for more than 30 years.

The concerts are Friday, Dec. 15 at Bible Truth Chapel. The church is located at 1600 N 1st Ave. in Wausau. The concert is at 7 p.m.

Then on Saturday, the band will perform at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. That concert is also at 7 p.m. The church is located at 426 Washington Street. in Wausau.

