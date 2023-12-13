Judge orders competency exam for Ann Retzlaff, former Annie’s Campground owner

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The former owner of Annie’s Campground in Shawano County will have a competency hearing after the new year.

Online court records show the judge issued the order Tuesday for a competency exam for Ann Retzlaff by the Department of Health Services. Retzlaff’s attorney made the motion for competency last month, and prosecutors had no objection at a hearing on Monday.

Retzlaff is due in Shawano County court for the competency hearing on January 4, less than three weeks before her trial starts January 23. The jury trial is scheduled to last 3 days.

Retzlaff is charged with two counts of 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of a vehicle operator fleeing/eluding an officer. She faces 23 years in prison if convicted of the felony charges. She’s also charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, which is a misdemeanor.

She also has charges of felony bail jumping after failing to appear for numerous court dates since she was initially charged in 2021.

Retzlaff was charged after refusing to pull over for a Menominee County deputy on Highway 47. The criminal complaint alleges she led a chase into Shawano County with four squads involved in the pursuit. She drove over two sets of stop spikes but continued driving on four deflating tires until she stopped on Highway 29.

She was ordered to get out of her truck. When officers tried to jimmy the passenger door open, she drove off. She told officers that they didn’t know the constitution and that as a sovereign citizen she “was not required to stop for law enforcement.”

She was eventually stopped by a roadblock, where a lieutenant with a baton broke the driver’s side window to get Retzlaff out.

Last year, a judge approved the sale of Annie’s Campground, which owed the bank $1.5 million.

Retzlaff was charged in Sauk County in May with filing false liens against the owner of the company that purchased her campground, the receiver who managed the property, and employees of the bank that foreclosed on the campground in an “attempt to intimidate and harass the parties involved in the legal process she was disputing.”

