How to overcome pressure to drink alcohol during the holidays

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the Department of Health Services, alcohol is a substance that can affect your mental health. That means mood swings, behavior, and even self-control.

It’s also easy to become pressured to drink alcohol, especially during the holidays, but there are options to ensure you can still enjoy the holidays without feeling the need to drink alcohol.

There will be plenty of family gatherings with Christmas right around the corner including some with alcoholic beverages available. If you’re uncomfortable leaving is always an option, but there are other steps you can take to ensure you can enjoy the holidays without the pressure of drinking alcohol.

You can always plan ahead by knowing your setting and even finding someone there you trust.

“Know what would make them feel uncomfortable and really have those conversations before you have your get-togethers so everybody can go in there and feel like they can all have a good time, and everyone’s included and nobody feels pressured in any way,” said Jennifer Podeweltz, recovery coach at the Marshfield Clinic in Weston.

If you are someone who struggles with alcohol misuse and is concerned about the pressure during the holidays, the first step is to learn more about yourself and how you can grow.

“Look at your drinking habits. Why are you drinking? When are you drinking? And kind of see how you can fit all that together within your own life to kind of pick your own path to be able to be where you want to be,” said Podeweltz.

There are other options like non-alcoholic beverages that have become more popular in recent years.

“It’s getting more and more popular to not drink and drive. So, having these options are excellent for people,” said Anna Anderson, general manager of the Palms Supper Club.

The Palms Supper Club experimented with non-alcoholic beverages two years ago, and it’s grown ever since.

“Today I’m gonna make one of our non-alcoholic coffee expresso chocolate cream martinis,” said Anderson.

There are several non-alcoholic drinks available at Palms and they’re also made to look like a real martini or a Wisconsin old-fashioned.

“And now, you’ve got this beautiful, expresso cream martini,” said Anderson.

Never feel ashamed to get help. There are resources available here.

