HIGHLIGHTS: UW-Stevens Point men’s basketball picks up win over North Central

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point Pointers picked up their fifth win of the season with a 76-67 win over North Central University.

The Pointers were led by Seth Miron, who dropped in 22 points on 7-13 shooting. Josiah Butler and Jake Buchanan had 14 and 12 points, respectively. Tanner Holtman led North Central with 22 points.

The Pointers will return to play on Dec. 18 when they host Calvin University.

