HIGHLIGHTS: Hoops and hockey fill Tuesday night’s prep action

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Auburndale and D.C. Everest boys basketball won in our Tuesday night action, while Mosinee and Wisconsin Rapids boys hockey and the Central Wisconsin Storm won on the ice.

Auburndale dominated Newman in a Marawood-South matchup, claiming a 71-27 victory. Kaden Anderson led the Eagles with 20 points while Caden Weinfurter made five three-pointers for 19 points. D.C. Everest also laid the hammer on Medford, winning 83-47 at home. Everest led 41-12 at one point in the first half.

On the ice, Mosinee boys beat D.C. Everest in the final game of Marathon Cup action. After a scoreless first period, Mosinee scored one goal in the second period and two more in the third period for a 3-1 win. Wisconsin Rapids took down Eau Claire North 4-3 on the road behind two goals from Josh Dekarske and a goal from Carter Morrison.

On the girls side, the Central Wisconsin Storm beat the Eau Claire Area Stars 1-0 on the road. Tristan Wicklund scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to claim the victory and remain undefeated.

To see the rest of Tuesday night’s area scores, you can click on this link.

