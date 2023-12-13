Gov. Evers, DNR announce $414M to improve statewide wastewater and storm water infrastructure

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin DNR have announced that $414.4 million has been allocated for financial assistance through the Clean Water Fund Program to 84 municipalities to improve their wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.

The funding will help municipalities across the state construct needed water infrastructure, including projects that reduce phosphorus discharges and address aging equipment, with a focus on small and disadvantaged communities.

”Helping communities replace and modernize aging systems to ensure they meet federal and state regulations is a critical part of our work to ensure every Wisconsinite has healthy, safe, and clean drinking water from their tap,” said Gov. Evers. “These dollars will help communities ensure they have the infrastructure their residents can trust to address wastewater and stormwater and be even better prepared to handle any future challenges that may arise.”

The $414.4 million in total financial assistance allocated is a record amount for the program. The DNR is allocating $358.3 million in subsidized, reduced-interest-rate loan funding and $56.1 million in principal forgiveness. The 2024 Clean Water Fund Program Funding List represents the second year of Supplemental Wastewater Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding.

Examples of projects receiving funding include:

The City of Wausau will receive around $9 million for the Cherry and Crocker Street Lift Station rehabilitation, replace the sanitary sewer on Washington Street, replace the sanitary sewer on Eau Claire Blvd, the force main on Stewart Ave, and the Waste Water Treatment Plant Headworks influent screens.

The City of Medford will receive over $2 million to upgrade the Waste Water Treatment Plant aeration.

The City of Marshfield will receive nearly $11 million to construct tertiary filtration.

The funding will be awarded to municipalities in the coming months and disbursed as eligible costs are incurred.

The Clean Water Fund Program provides affordable financial assistance to municipalities throughout Wisconsin for wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects that protect and improve public health and water quality for current and future generations. The DNR and the Wisconsin Department of Administration have administered the CWFP since 1991, providing over $5.5 billion in financial assistance to Wisconsin municipalities.

More information about the Clean Water Fund Program is available on the DNR’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.