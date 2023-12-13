News and First Alert Weather App
Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning

Best viewing: 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. and outside city limits
By Chad Franzen
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Geminid meteor shower will peak Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, which should give stargazers quite the show. While the peak of the meteor shower is December 13 & 14, the meteor shower will still be visible in the night sky, depending on how much cloud cover there is over your area.

Meteors in this shower have a greenish hue to them unlike the white hue that most meteors have, according to NASA’s Watch the Skies blog. That is because of the meteor’s chemical composition, which determines what hue the meteor will release as it burns in the Earth’s atmosphere. While most meteor showers originate from comets, the Geminid meteors come from an active asteroid named 3200 Phaethon, which was discovered in 1983.

Depending on the amount of cloud cover over your area, best viewing will be:

Between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Outside of city limits

Away from city lights or other light sources

Peaks Wednesday night into Thursday morning this week.
Peaks Wednesday night into Thursday morning this week.(WSAW)

In addition, the moon phase will be less than 3% visible, so there should not be any “light contamination” while viewing them.

While the meteors will originate in the southern sky, they should be viewable for many areas of Wisconsin while looking straight upward into the dark, night time sky. The meteors will be visible as early at 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights and will remain visible until approximately 4 a.m. the next few mornings. Peak time is 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Various outlets report that 100-120 meteors per hour could be seen in “prime conditions”, however, that is a prediction based off of the Zenithal Hourly Rate (ZHR). The Zenithal Hourly Rate is a prediction is based off of just the amount of meteors that are possible, but does not take into account environmental factors that always and already exist over Earth. Expect to see “dozens” of meteors per hour during the peak times for Wednesday and Thursday.

Over 100 meteors are recorded in this composite image taken during the peak of the Geminid...
Over 100 meteors are recorded in this composite image taken during the peak of the Geminid meteor shower in 2014.(NASA/MSFC/Danielle Moser, NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office)

