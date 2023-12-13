News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Above normal temperatures, rain/snow Friday into Saturday

Sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday. Gradually warming into Thursday. A cold front brings our next weather maker Friday.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Not so chilly weather returns starting Wednesday, with a warming trend expected through Thursday. A messy weather maker will arrive Friday and last into portions of Saturday.

A few scattered snow flurries will be possible Wednesday morning. Otherwise, clouds clear and will allow for a sunny day. Less breezy with highs in the low 30s.

A warm front arrives heading into Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies and melting snow as afternoon highs warm to the low 40s. Winds will be gusty from the southwest, around 25 mph.

Clouds return Friday with highs remaining in the low 40s. However, temperatures will fall into the 30s during the afternoon hours as a cold front approaches. The cold front will bring our next weather maker to North Central Wisconsin.

The weather maker will firsts start off as rain showers in Central Wisconsin, wintry mix further north during the early afternoon hours. As the cold front drops temperatures, rain will eventually switchover to rain/snow mix before all falling as snow overnight into Saturday morning. Saturday morning can feature rain/snow mix depending on temperatures. Wintry mix can feature freezing rain, which would cause icy conditions. Snow that accumulates during this timeframe will be more of a wet/slushy snow, which will limit snow amounts.

Weekend highs around the mid-30s. Clouds should continue on Sunday. Expecting temperatures to sit in the mid-30s through the start of the following work week.

