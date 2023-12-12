You Know You’re From...Plover: The Rusin’s

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Oftentimes, something great can be born out of a tragedy. For one Plover family, they’re still turning a dark part of their life into a brighter future for others

Toys or clothes, baby furniture or strollers, the Rusin family just wants to help – Other Mothers.

“A small family business that caters to the community,” is what co-owner of Other Mothers Laureen Rusin says makes their family business so special.

It’s also a small business that’s celebrating a large milestone of 25 years serving the community. Thousands of families giving new life to used items.

“Why not give your clothes an extra shot and let someone else use them that you can’t,” Laureen shared. “And the basic idea is to trade up to a larger size that now your kids can wear.”

Other Mothers co-owner Randy Rusin says, “We wanted a one-stop shop and be here for them. To offer what we didn’t have when we were going through a pregnancy.”

It’s an idea they had when Laureen was pregnant in the fall of 1995. However, in January of ‘96, daughter Cierra was born 12 weeks premature. Less than eight weeks later, she finally went home, but Cierra got sick with RSV.

“Being the fact that she was 12 weeks early, her lungs were very premature,” Laureen said. “So it hit her the hardest.”

The complications were too much to overcome. Cierra died that March, just 11 weeks old.

“It’s still tough, as you can see,” Randy said. “You’ll be driving in the car and a song will come on and you’ll start crying your eyes out.”

A year later they adopted Tyler, but their idea to open a resale shop never went away. They opened Other Mothers in November of 1998.

“The store was opened in her memory to do something good so her name — so she wouldn’t be forgotten,” Laureen shared, as her eyes filled with tears.

22-year-old daughter Miranda was born 11 weeks premature and also came down with RSV five years after Cierra.

Randy says, “Miranda’s our miracle baby.”

“Sometimes I’m like, ‘Why, why me.’” Miranda said, getting emotional. “You know, what would it have been like to have a sister?”

Laureen says, “We don’t take any days for granted. You definitely understand life and the gravity.”

Understanding what the store means is something Miranda takes to heart — but after two years of school for health and wellness, she knows where her future lies.

“It seems like a part of me,” she said. “And to have, like, someone else run it doesn’t seem right. It doesn’t seem fitting.”

Not even 60 yet, Randy and Laureen are already grooming Miranda for when it’s time to step away. Six full-time employees all working to make life a little easier for families.

Including Laureen’s sister Sharon Plaski who has spent 23 years working at Other Mothers.

“We go through things on the other counter pretty much with a fine-tooth comb just to make sure it is good quality,” Sharon said.

“Especially nowadays with families struggling, it’s great to have a place like this available in Portage County,” customer Carol Sniadajewski shared.

“Just doing something good for such a tragedy that happened in our lives,” Laureen said.

The Rusin’s are also involved in several charitable causes including the Children’s Miracle Network, Project Fresh Clothes, and a hats and mittens drive.

