News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

What you should know before heading out on the ice

If you’re spending the day on the ice or just simply taking a walk, follow these safety precautions before heading out.
The Rib Mountain Fire Department warns you to be aware of your surroundings and have the right equipment
By Samuel Dehring
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking to head out and catch some fish on the ice, or just simply take a walk, there are some safety precautions you should know before going out there.

It’s important to know which areas of a lake or river are safe to walk on and others you should avoid, especially if it’s your first time being out on the ice. You may look at ice on rivers and lakes and think that it’s safe to walk on, but despite the colder temperatures that may not always be the case.

The temperatures we’ve experienced throughout this month have fluctuated from as low as 15 degrees to as high as 50, but it’s more than just the cold that plays a factor in how safe it is to walk on the ice.

“Going out too soon. The other one is not knowing the body of water that you’re in. Where it may be, you know, several inches thick in one area. Just a few feet down the body of water, there may be a current, and it’s just a couple inches thick there,” said Chief Josh Finke of the South Area Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER).

It’s also crucial to have the proper equipment before heading out on the ice. That may be ice picks in case you fall through or even a radio in case of an emergency.

“I think the one thing that we don’t see is just the people carrying some type of equipment that they can help self-rescue themselves with,” said Chief Finke.

If you were to run into an emergency, the response time for crews to get out on the ice could be delayed due to the colder weather and the time it takes for crews to find you.

“If we can get out to you by the time somebody finds you, and we are alerted, and we travel there and deploy a rescue craft, that all takes time,” said Chief Finke.

If you’re bringing a vehicle out on the ice make sure the ice is at least 12 inches thick.

“Going out in some kind of a vehicle, whether it’s a pickup truck or a snowmobile or an ATV, I think maybe they underestimate the actual weight of those vehicles,” said Chief Finke.

As we head into the colder temperatures be aware of your surroundings as well. If there is any open water close to where you plan to go, it’s best to stay off the ice.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Volleyball tops Oregon, advances to National Semifinals
The Wausau Police Department said emergency crews rescued a man who had fallen through the ice...
Drone helps find man who fell through ice into Wisconsin River
Troopers say a baby boy died and a 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover...
Infant dies in car crash days before 1st birthday, troopers say
If interested, the district said to call Jill in the District Office at 715-253-2213.
Witt-Birn ‘Building Trades’ class created a tiny home that’s now up for sale.
Crews responded to a house fire early Sunday morning in Wausau. According to our reporter on...
Crews respond to early morning Wausau house fire

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos speaks during a news conference, Sept. 18,...
Wisconsin GOP leader says he’s finished negotiating with university over pay raises, diversity deal
You Know You're From...Plover
TONIGHT at 10: Tragedy leads to Plover family helping others, future generations
The proposed 239,000-square-foot store would also include a gas station, lube center, car...
Woodman's grocery store eyes potential Rib Mountain location
The Rib Mountain Fire Department warns you to be aware of your surroundings and have the right...
What you need to know before venturing out on thin ice