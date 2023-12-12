What you should know before heading out on the ice

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking to head out and catch some fish on the ice, or just simply take a walk, there are some safety precautions you should know before going out there.

It’s important to know which areas of a lake or river are safe to walk on and others you should avoid, especially if it’s your first time being out on the ice. You may look at ice on rivers and lakes and think that it’s safe to walk on, but despite the colder temperatures that may not always be the case.

The temperatures we’ve experienced throughout this month have fluctuated from as low as 15 degrees to as high as 50, but it’s more than just the cold that plays a factor in how safe it is to walk on the ice.

“Going out too soon. The other one is not knowing the body of water that you’re in. Where it may be, you know, several inches thick in one area. Just a few feet down the body of water, there may be a current, and it’s just a couple inches thick there,” said Chief Josh Finke of the South Area Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER).

It’s also crucial to have the proper equipment before heading out on the ice. That may be ice picks in case you fall through or even a radio in case of an emergency.

“I think the one thing that we don’t see is just the people carrying some type of equipment that they can help self-rescue themselves with,” said Chief Finke.

If you were to run into an emergency, the response time for crews to get out on the ice could be delayed due to the colder weather and the time it takes for crews to find you.

“If we can get out to you by the time somebody finds you, and we are alerted, and we travel there and deploy a rescue craft, that all takes time,” said Chief Finke.

If you’re bringing a vehicle out on the ice make sure the ice is at least 12 inches thick.

“Going out in some kind of a vehicle, whether it’s a pickup truck or a snowmobile or an ATV, I think maybe they underestimate the actual weight of those vehicles,” said Chief Finke.

As we head into the colder temperatures be aware of your surroundings as well. If there is any open water close to where you plan to go, it’s best to stay off the ice.

