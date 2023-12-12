Wausau School Board approves plan for Montessori to remain at Horace Mann

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School Board met Monday night to discuss the updates surrounding the Wausau Area Montessori Charter School.

The board voted 8-0 to approve plans for the Montessori Charter School to remain at Horace Mann Middle School.

Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts said during a meeting with the Montessori Governance Board, that they preferred to stay at the Horace Mann location instead of moving into a separate, isolated location.

Hilts added that there would need to be significant redesigning at Horace Mann. Additionally, any current bids for Horace Mann will be stopped as are any ongoing projects at the school such as the art rooms. Hilts said the redesign plans will take about three to four months to complete. A 50% design plan and a 95% design plan will be presented to the board and once approved, the goal would be to open that site by the fall of 2025.

Board Treasurer Jon Creisher stated that there should be no reason to move in any direction other than what the Montessori Board is looking to do.

Board VP Lance Trollop said that because the board cannot guarantee an open elementary school site for Montessori to move into, the plan to keep them at Horace Mann and redesign it is the best available option.

