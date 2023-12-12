News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point School Board moves ahead with referendum plans

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Area Public School District unanimously approved a resolution to exceed their budget limit during a school board meeting Monday night.

Now, a $14 million referendum, to be used the next two school years, will be on the ballot in the 2024 April election. The district is looking to address issues from operation costs to the mental health of students and staff. All with a goal to benefit the future of the district.

Other goals of the referendum include teacher salary, benefits retention, and maintaining academic programming, among others. Between the school board and the community, Director of Communications for the Stevens Point Area Public School District Sarah O’Donnell says strong collaboration is a big key to success.

“We’ve done community surveys, so really seeing, ‘This is what we see from an administration level that we think is important to our community, but can you please give us some feedback on that?’ We got some really good feedback from our community in that standpoint,” O’Donnell said. “That’s really helped shape the direction, not only of what that amount is but then also what those goals are, too.”

She added that it’s just as important to have staff input. Making sure that their voices are heard with the issues at hand.

Regardless of whether people vote yes or no come election day, O’Donnell said it’s a priority of the district to make sure everyone feels informed come election day.

