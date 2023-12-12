News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point announces its “Name the Plow” winners

By Sean White
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - In October, the City of Stevens Point worked with area schools, Festival Foods, and Bushman Signs on a project called ‘Name the Plow.’ The winning names have been chosen and the plows all have new names. Winning classes also received an ice cream party.

Winning names include:

  • Storm Scooper - Mrs. Doolittle’s fifth-grade class at Washington School.
  • The Plower Express - Mrs. Nelson’s fifth-grade class at Washington.
  • Scoop Dog - Ms. Vaughn’s class at Pacelli Middle School.
  • Mr. Beast - Mrs. Yenter’s class at Pacelli.
  • Fred - Mrs. Yarbrough’s class at Pacelli.
  • Snowblazer - Ms. Navis’ class at Pacelli.
  • Mike Wiplowski - Mrs. Ahern’s sixth-grade class at Madison School.
  • Snow Rizzler - Madison School.
  • Clearopathra - Mrs. Dean’s sixth-grade class at Jefferson School.
  • Snow Cone - Mrs. Schultz’s kindergarten class at Jefferson.
  • Snow Daddy - Mrs. Bartel’s fourth-grade class at St. Paul Lutheran School.
  • Blizzard of Oz - Mr. Hardina’s fifth-grade class at Bannach School.
  • Dasher through the Snow - Bannach School
  • Blizzard Buster Bob - Bannach School
  • SnoBo Cop - Mayor’s Choice

“This is a new project for us and it seems like a big success,” said Mayor Mike Wiza. “I know we had a few in the holiday parade, but with snow coming soon, we’ll all be able to see the fun names these students chose.”

Each classroom came up with one name. The concept had area students name each of the city’s 14 snowplows, supervised by school faculty. The project was supported by Bushman Signs and Festival Foods.

“The schools have been wonderful to work with in our past projects and the community support is always overwhelming,” said Jesica Pacyna, who helped put together the program. “We might not be able to do this without Bushman Signs and Festival Foods.”

