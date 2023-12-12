Rhinelander High School Angel Tree ends in less than a week

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - For more than a decade, students and staff at Rhinelander High School have been making Christmas bright for families in need, but they can’t do it without you.

It’s called the Angel Tree. The idea was started by a school social worker almost a decade ago. This year, they’re working to collect gifts for 5 families, including 16 kids.

Here’s how you can help. The request tags are on the Christmas tree in the activities office at the high school. Pick a tag, buy the gift, wrap it, and return it to the school by Monday, December 18, with that original request tag attached.

Most of the items are things the kids need including jackets, socks, and gloves. But kids also got to write down fun items they want for Christmas too. The student council advisor says the Angel Tree helps take the stress out of the holidays for local families.

“It’s great. You know, families, if they’re struggling, they’re worried about the holidays, and trying to make it special, especially for their kids. So, I just, I’m so happy and thankful that we’re able to do this project every year and so thankful that people are willing to help and come in and pick an ornament,” said Amber Laggis, Student Council Advisor at Rhinelander High School.

The public can help by selecting an ornament and buying a gift for one of 5 families

The project takes a lot of coordinating, from cutting out tags to making the gift request ornaments or sorting gifts. Student volunteer Ava Krouze has been helping for several years. She says she enjoys helping decorate and thought the tree was a good cause.

“I really liked when we sort the presents, and we always wear Christmas hats when we’re bringing them from here to the like the lounge to sort them. we cut out all the ornaments, and we were listening to Christmas music, and we always have fun doing that,” Krouze said.

If you want to help families in need, you do not have to be an RHS student or staff member to participate. Just go to the front office and they will point you in the right direction. They are asking when you bring the items to the school, to either gift wrap them or put them in a gift bag.

Rhinelander High School is located at 665 Coolidge Ave, Rhinelander, WI.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.