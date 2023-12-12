Portage County Executive responds to mayor’s letter as county weighs options for new jail

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a conversation that has been going on for decades, but so far no decision has been made about the Portage County Jail.

There have been two options, re-purpose a different building in Stevens Point or build a completely new facility outside of Stevens Point. After a lot of meetings, bickering, and still no decision, Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza is ready for a resolution.

This week, Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza sent out an ‘opinion letter’ to media outlets, which raised some concerns about Portage County Board’s proposal. When Mayor Wiza saw the green space was a real possibility he thought, “Well, let’s get something in return for the city.”

“Because that land is off the tax roll off the tax roll right now, it’s not generating anything. All we’re saying is because we gave you these 20 acres that are going to be taxed free forever in return give us the 1.66 that you have downtown that you’re not going to need anymore. After all, there isn’t going to be a jail and law enforcement center downtown,” said Wiza.

Wiza says the county did reject his 1.66-acre proposal and says that’s not it.

“The one that was most shocking was that they rejected the request for a contract, an abiding agreement to keep the courthouse downtown. That public meeting had almost everybody on the county board saying, ‘Yeah, we’re okay with that,’” said Wiza.

However, Portage County Board Member Andrew Rockman of District 9 thought he only had two options. A new third option is to keep the courthouse downtown and have the jail be in the green space.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea to move the courthouse or any of the county services, per se out of the area and that’s been my sticking point and I don’t think I will change my mind on that unless they can come up with something that addresses those concerns,” said Rockman.

Rockman says the third option is “encouraging,” but he has a few concerns about transporting people between the courthouse and the jail.

“As to a compromise solution? I think that’s kind of where we’re heading now,” said Rockman.

We spoke with County Board Chair Al Haga on the phone and he had this to say about Mike Wiza’s letter.

“It was counterproductive and was only meant to further divide the county and the city and I would rather work on doing things that would bring the two entities together,” said Haga.

Mayor Wiza sent the following letter to area news outlets:

“There has been a lot of discussion about the County’s desire to build a new Jail, Law Enforcement Center, Courts, and support services facility going back 20 years or more. Recently, the request of the County Board to authorize $180,000,000 to construct that facility outside of the downtown area failed. The County is now looking to build only the Jail and Law Enforcement Center at a location on the outskirts of the city and asked the city what it might take to do that.

The city feels we have shown there is enough land to build the entire facility in the existing municipally owned footprint in the downtown area, with the city providing land already owned by the city and vacating some roadway, along with the current county-owned property including the 1039 Ellis street property which was purchased for the sole purpose of building this facility. Both the City and County would contribute to a downtown site, it will cost a bit more but is the better foundation for a long-term solution, with space for projected space needs for decades already having been considered. That option was presented and turned down by the County.

1. The city has recently been asked to provide 18 acres of land for only the Jail and Law Enforcement Center at a location on the outskirts of the city. Brand new water and sewer service, roads, and other utilities will be necessary for this project. The City offered up 18 acres to the County at a cost which is no more or less than the taxpayers have already invested. This property was originally purchased by the City for commercial or industrial development to make sure the taxpayers get a return on their investment. That actual price is just over $35,000 per acre and was not “jacked up” as someone said. The County has accepted that price in a recent letter from the County Executive and Don Jankowski, the Chairman of the Space and Properties Committee, but now the County has increased their request to 40 acres to build the same Jail and Law Enforcement Center. That is over double the original request from the County and well over the amount the County’s design contractor said is needed even if the courts and support departments were included. We have not been given justification for this significant increase, especially since the County Board had agreed to keep the courts downtown.

2. The City would need to extend Badger Avenue and make some intersection improvements to accommodate the additional traffic for this facility. We asked the County, as we would any other developer, to cover only those additional costs that relate to their project, which were about $500,000. It was rejected. Even though the County collects wheel tax (which is going up after the first of the year), from all county users, they rejected that request, putting the entire burden for the needed improvements be solely on the City residents for their project. I believe that wheel tax revenue should be used to pay for those improvements. This is a county facility and used by all county residents. Improvements relating to the County facility should be covered by County funds, of which the city pays in about 30% already.

3. We have shown the County, through various studies and opinions that government facilities best serve communities by being downtown with easy access for the most populated areas. The City very much wants to see the courts remain downtown. Downtown is on the bus routes, has other city and county services and title companies, law offices, day reporting facilities, and others who provide services have all built and chose places downtown to best serve their clients. The County Board discussed this in a recent meeting and most agreed to keep the courts downtown. We asked the County to hold true to that desire and seek a written, binding agreement to ensure the court is remodeled or rebuilt downtown. While the board was overwhelmingly in favor of doing that and you can listen to that in the video on their October 3, 2023 meeting. The letter from Executive Pavelski and Supervisor Don Jankowski dated November 11, 2023, reject the request. When a group agrees to do something but then rejects the request to put it in writing, that doesn’t exactly build trust or good faith now, does it? How would you feel if I agree to give you a guarantee, but refuse to put it in writing?

4. The last piece of our request talks about making the County taxpayers whole. The land the County is asking the citizens to give up is part of a long-term development plan the was designed to generate taxes to help the City, County, School District, and MSTC pay for the things they need in the future. Taking it out of the equation forever means those costs will have to be shouldered by us, the county taxpayers. The help offset that we asked that the County either provide a payment in lieu of taxes to the City or provide the land that the Jail and LEC currently sit on to the City for redevelopment. The County’s long-range plan for that 1.66 acres lists is as a parking lot and we believe that is not only a poor use of downtown property, but not necessary since the current building is nearly surrounded by parking lots and they will be moving a significant number of employees and uses out of the downtown area to this new “greenfield” site.

I know some at the County have been trying to frame the City as “uncooperative”, but I think we’ve done our job and make sure the taxpayers’ interests are protected. You and me, our neighbors, our children will have to live with the decisions we make today. Ask yourself the same questions I do. Why do we need 40 acres to build only half of the facility that needed less than 20 only a few short months ago? Regardless of where the County builds, shouldn’t they be held to a similar standard that any developer would, by paying for their fair share? Do you think our desire to make sure the taxpayers remain the top priority here is out of line? Three different Mayors and three different County Executives have served and we’re still no further along than we were in 2005. Threats of building in Plover or moving the County Seat are not indicators of good faith, nor are they helpful in moving us further along on something that most agree is a pressing need for the County.”

For now, the Portage County Jail saga continues. The next county board meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 12.

In response to Mayor Wiza’s letter and ahead of that next board meeting, Portage County Executive John Pavelski wrote:

“I’ve often likened Portage County to a family.

Unfortunately, it seems that there’s always one in the family. The sibling that wants it his way even if it hurts his sister. The one that wants the Xbox for Christmas and doesn’t care that buying it means not having money for rent. The one that sees nothing wrong with taking all the dessert.

Mom always said it takes two to fight, but fighting is not what the County means when we say we want to work together with the City of Stevens Point.

Terms that are synonymous with “together” include “in conjunction”, “in cooperation”, “in partnership”, “cooperatively”, and “conjointly”… do you see the theme here? When the County says we want to work together, this is what we mean.

It’s very difficult to take the city leadership seriously when they say they want to work together yet continuously show by their actions that they don’t understand the concept of teamwork, and don’t consider the needs of the other members of the family, while simultaneously purporting to be looking out for the greater good.

I will not stand by and allow us to make decisions that harm the other municipalities in the county when there also exists a mutually beneficial solution. It’s not fair to the family to have a favorite child.

We will do the best we can with the resources we have, and it’s our duty to look at all of our options in order to meet the needs of our entire community.

As for the supposed “threats” of building in Plover indicating some sort of lack of good faith; yes that is one of the items in Mayor Wiza’s latest dissertation that I won’t dispute-- they are indicators of lack of faith. One can only take so much abuse before either fighting back or leaving the situation, and fighting doesn’t benefit anyone. It is destructive by nature, emotionally draining, and a waste of resources.

One of the things that I have come to understand is that some people just really enjoy playing games.

The current leadership in the city seems to be of the opinion that there needs to be a loser in order to have a winner, and they’re terrified of losing. However, this is not a zero-sum game. We can all come out with something better than what we had if we truly work together.

This latest move in Mr. Wiza’s game, that of writing a press piece full of misinformation and misrepresentations of the situation, has achieved nothing of value and has only broadened the chasm between the county and the city.

At some point the time for negotiation, compromise, and collaboration will pass. I sincerely hope that time hasn’t already gone. I’m interested in where the City Council stands in this predicament. I notice that city alders are filing non-candidacy notices left and right—that doesn’t seem to be an indicator of good faith in their government either.

I wasn’t elected to this position to play political football. I don’t appreciate the one-upmanship games. I sincerely think they’re ridiculous and vain. My concerns are for the taxpayers’ safety, dollars, and time, and I won’t be bullied and blustered into making foolish decisions at the expense of my constituents.”

