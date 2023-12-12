Hello, My Name Is: Lexie Dernbach and Mya Dernbach

ALMOND, Wis. (WSAW) - Despite sharing a last name, Lexie Dernbach and Mya Dernbach are not closely related.

“I’m pretty sure our grandparents somewhere along those lines are related, but it’s like quite a distance,” said Lexie. “Like I still consider us cousins, but it’s not anything serious like that.”

Even still, the Almond-Bancroft duo has quite the chemistry on the basketball court. Both point to their dynamic in the Eagles’ 1-3-1 zone as an example.

“I think we work pretty good together, especially on the 1-3-1,” said Lexie. “She’s always up there and ready to run and then usually passing the ball and just assists for her is a great start for us.”

“I think that when I get tips on the top and then her or another girl gets a steal and then they throw it to me up there, I think that’s really good for us and helps us score a lot,” said Mya.

Mya is a sophomore, while Lexie is a senior. Lexie happens to be the only senior on the roster, a leadership role that she was nervous for at first but has since embraced.

“It’s definitely a bigger role,” said Lexie. “There’s a lot more to expect. A lot of people look up to me, especially the little ones and just getting everyone involved and just working together is a huge commitment.”

One of the girls who has consistently looked up to Lexie is Mya, who’s been a part of the Eagles’ team even before entering high school.

“In middle school, I helped out with the team and managed and went to practices,” said Mya. “I think that helped a lot like having the connection with some of the upperclassmen already.”

The time spent together has paid off. The Eagles are off to a 6-0 start to the new year while Lexie and Mya lead the team in scoring, with Mya averaging 14 points per game and Lexie 13. Even in the early stages of the year, Lexie feels the oddities of knowing it’s her final one in high school.

“It’s just weird saying, ‘Oh this is my last time playing on that court. I’ll never see it again,’ said Lexie. “It’s also going to be tough leading my team behind or leading my dad behind.”

Lexie’s dad Keith is the head coach for Almond-Bancroft. She says their relationship of father-daughter and coach-player has really grown over her four years.

“I’ve built up what I expect from him and what he expects from me,” said Lexie. “I definitely feel like it’s a lot more conversations of what I can grow on.”

The Eagles are the reigning champions of the CWC-South, taking home the conference crown for the first time in 12 years last season. Both girls would love to do it again but also know what it takes to do so.

“More teams are like coming after us and what we have to is really push ourselves to keep on growing and like learn more things and different challenges that we go through on the way,” said Lexie.

“I think it would be really cool to do that,” said Mya. “We haven’t done it in so long before last year and being a part of that group was very special.”

