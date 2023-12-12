HALFTIME: Packers on top of the Giants 10-7

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WSAW) - The Packers (6-6) are up 10-7 at the half against the New York Giants (4-8) on Monday Night Football.

Jayden Reed opened the scoring with a 16-yard carry with 1:01 remaining in the first quarter to make it 7-0. The play came during the drive where the Packers converted, though just barely, on a 4th & 1 pass play along the sideline.

The Giants responded quickly though as running back Saquon Barkley ran in a touchdown from five yards out to tie the game at 7-7.

The first turnover of the game came when Jordan Love fumbled in the second quarter while trying to scramble for a first down on a 3rd & 2 play. It was also the first turnover for the Packers in 32 straight drives.

The Packers stopped the Giants on a 4th & 1 run to get the ball back with 5:06 remaining in the half. However, a few plays later the Giants intercepted Love to take the ball back.

The Packers were able to drive down to the Giants’ 18-yard line where kicker Anders Carlson knocked in a 36-yard field goal to make it a 10-7 game at the half.

The Giants will receive the ball to begin the second half.

