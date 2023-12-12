News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

HALFTIME: Packers on top of the Giants 10-7

Packers prep for Monday night game against Giants
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WSAW) - The Packers (6-6) are up 10-7 at the half against the New York Giants (4-8) on Monday Night Football.

Jayden Reed opened the scoring with a 16-yard carry with 1:01 remaining in the first quarter to make it 7-0. The play came during the drive where the Packers converted, though just barely, on a 4th & 1 pass play along the sideline.

The Giants responded quickly though as running back Saquon Barkley ran in a touchdown from five yards out to tie the game at 7-7.

The first turnover of the game came when Jordan Love fumbled in the second quarter while trying to scramble for a first down on a 3rd & 2 play. It was also the first turnover for the Packers in 32 straight drives.

The Packers stopped the Giants on a 4th & 1 run to get the ball back with 5:06 remaining in the half. However, a few plays later the Giants intercepted Love to take the ball back.

The Packers were able to drive down to the Giants’ 18-yard line where kicker Anders Carlson knocked in a 36-yard field goal to make it a 10-7 game at the half.

The Giants will receive the ball to begin the second half.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Volleyball tops Oregon, advances to National Semifinals
The Wausau Police Department said emergency crews rescued a man who had fallen through the ice...
Drone helps find man who fell through ice into Wisconsin River
Troopers say a baby boy died and a 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover...
Infant dies in car crash days before 1st birthday, troopers say
If interested, the district said to call Jill in the District Office at 715-253-2213.
Witt-Birn ‘Building Trades’ class created a tiny home that’s now up for sale.
Crews responded to a house fire early Sunday morning in Wausau. According to our reporter on...
Crews respond to early morning Wausau house fire

Latest News

Packers prep for Monday night game against Giants
Packers prep for Monday night game against Giants
FILE - Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel...
Packers, fighting for wildcard, face Giants on national TV Monday night
Cooper Depuydt scored Wausau West's first goal in the 2-1 win.
HIGHLIGHTS: Wausau West wins 17th straight Marathon Cup, topping Mosinee 2-1
High school sports
High school sports