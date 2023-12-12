First Alert Weather: Blustery & chilly Tuesday, improvements by Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bundle up! Tuesday will be chilly with daytime wind chills near 10 degrees. Sunshine should make a return, and last through Thursday. A warm front brings back temperatures in the 40s Thursday and Friday. Our next chance to see a weather maker will be late Friday through Saturday.

A cold front swiped through the Badger State overnight, allowing for colder air to settle over the region. Northwest winds Tuesday will allow for some scattered lake effect snow in portions of the Northwoods during the morning. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Passing clouds during the morning hours, eventually leading to a mix of sun and clouds for the day. Afternoon highs in the mid-20s. Make sure to dress warm as daytime wind chills will sit around the upper single digits to the low teens.

Clouds return Tuesday night and last through Wednesday morning, then clearing to mostly sunny skies for the day. Wednesday won’t be so chilly as winds will be calmer and quiet. Highs in the low 30s.

A warm front arrives heading into Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies and melting snow as afternoon highs warm to the low 40s. Highs will remain in the low 40s to wrap up the work week Friday.

A cold front will approach the state Friday, which will bring clouds back to the region and bring our next weather maker. Chance for rain/snow showers late Friday through Saturday morning.

