First Alert Weather: Blustery & chilly Tuesday, improvements by Thursday

Cold & windy weather Tuesday, but gradually warming to the 40s for Thursday and Friday.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bundle up! Tuesday will be chilly with daytime wind chills near 10 degrees. Sunshine should make a return, and last through Thursday. A warm front brings back temperatures in the 40s Thursday and Friday. Our next chance to see a weather maker will be late Friday through Saturday.

A cold front swiped through the Badger State overnight, allowing for colder air to settle over the region. Northwest winds Tuesday will allow for some scattered lake effect snow in portions of the Northwoods during the morning. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Cold northwest wind gusts Tuesday, up to 25 mph
Cold northwest wind gusts Tuesday, up to 25 mph(WSAW)

Passing clouds during the morning hours, eventually leading to a mix of sun and clouds for the day. Afternoon highs in the mid-20s. Make sure to dress warm as daytime wind chills will sit around the upper single digits to the low teens.

Sunshine returns, but the day will be chilly
Sunshine returns, but the day will be chilly(WSAW)
Daytime wind chills in the low to mid teens Tuesday
Daytime wind chills in the low to mid teens Tuesday(WSAW)

Clouds return Tuesday night and last through Wednesday morning, then clearing to mostly sunny skies for the day. Wednesday won’t be so chilly as winds will be calmer and quiet. Highs in the low 30s.

Sunny with highs in the low 30s Wednesday
Sunny with highs in the low 30s Wednesday(WSAW)

A warm front arrives heading into Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies and melting snow as afternoon highs warm to the low 40s. Highs will remain in the low 40s to wrap up the work week Friday.

Temperatures warm to the 40s by the end of the week
Temperatures warm to the 40s by the end of the week(WSAW)

A cold front will approach the state Friday, which will bring clouds back to the region and bring our next weather maker. Chance for rain/snow showers late Friday through Saturday morning.

A weather maker should arrive late Friday
A weather maker should arrive late Friday(WSAW)
Chance for rain/snow showers Saturday morning
Chance for rain/snow showers Saturday morning(WSAW)

