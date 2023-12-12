FINAL: Packers lose to Giants 24-22

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WSAW) - The Packers lose 24-22 to the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Jayden Reed opened the scoring with a 16-yard carry with 1:01 remaining in the first quarter to make it 7-0. The play came during the drive where the Packers converted, though just barely, on a 4th & 1 pass play along the sideline.

The Giants responded quickly though as running back Saquon Barkley ran in a touchdown from five yards out to tie the game at 7-7.

The first turnover of the game came when Jordan Love fumbled in the second quarter while trying to scramble for a first down on a 3rd & 2 play. It was also the first turnover for the Packers in 32 straight drives.

The Packers stopped the Giants on a 4th & 1 run to get the ball back with 5:06 remaining in the first half. However, a few plays later the Giants intercepted Love to take the ball back.

The Packers were able to drive down to the Giants’ 18-yard line where kicker Anders Carlson knocked in a 36-yard field goal to make it a 10-7 game at the half.

Packers punt return man Keisean Nixon fumbled an opening drive punt which paved the way for Saquon Barkley to add to his touchdown total for the night. It also gave the Giants their first lead of the game at 14-10.

The Packers responded with a field goal by Carlson to make it a one-point game, but the Giants later drove down the field and scored a touchdown with a pass to Isaiah Hodgins to make the game 21-13.

Carlson missed a 45-yard field goal, however, with 5:30 remaining in the game, Carlson corrected it with a 48-yard field goal to make the score 21-16.

As the Giants were looking to run the clock out, Barkley stumbled and subsequently fumbled when he hit the ground untouched. Cornerback Corey Ballentine recovered the ball to give the Packers the ball back with around three minutes to go in the game.

With 1:33 to go, Malik Heath caught a short out-route for the go-ahead touchdown. A failed two-point conversion held the game at just a one-point margin at 22-21.

However, the Giants were able to move the ball into field goal range, and on the final play of the game, kicker Randy Bullock made the game-winning kick for a 24-22 final.

Jordan Love finished the game 23 of 35 for 204 yards and no touchdowns along with one interception. AJ Dillon led the rushing with 53 yards on 15 carries and Jayden Reed caught seven passes to lead receivers while tight end Tucker Kraft led receivers with 64 yards.

